Magoha announces next CBC class to be launched in new academic year

Speaking on Wednesday, the CS announced that Grade 5 will be the next CBC class to be launched as learners report back to school for the new academic year on Thursday August 5, 2021.

CS Magoha assured learners and their parents that the Ministry had already made preparations for the books and other equipment the learners will need as they resume in-person learning.

Grade 4 learners who completed the class before the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams have been on holiday since April.

"As far as Grade 5 is concerned, the books are already in schools so when we reopen on August 5, every child in Grade 5 will find a book in school and a desk to sit on," he stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

The CS added that the Ministry expects a total of 1.3 million students to report to school for the Grade 5 class.

He noted that the government had allocated funds to ensure a smooth transition as well as improved infrastructure in select schools.

According to the CS, the Ministry has already disbursed Sh4.2 billion for the exercise. He explained that Sh1.9 billion would go to the purchase of desks while the rest of the funds will build classes in selected primary and secondary schools.

"For example, the desks which we were supplying at Sh3,500, some other people have been charging Sh7,000, so where does the Sh3,500 go? So this is a matter which is not political and we shall be ready and willing to deal," Prof. Magoha explained.

Form 1 Reporting Date

The 2020 KCPE candidates are also scheduled to join Form 1 in August following the placement exercise conducted at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

A total of 1,179,192 pupils sat for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam, with a majority of 889,011 scoring below 300 marks.

In his remarks during the selection exercise, CS Magoha clarified that only 1,171,265 had been placed in secondary schools after excluding inmates, over-age students and refugees.