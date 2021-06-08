CS Magoha puts these Kenyan parents on notice over school fees

In a statement on Monday, the CS stated that parents who were yet to clear the fee balances would now be required to do so.

The CS observed that a majority of the parents who are yet to clear the balances are well able to do so.

"There are over 10 million of them [defaulters], so on behalf of government I'd like to request the Kenyan parents who are still denying paying the balance of their third term school fees to please pay that fee without further delay.

"Our population is a very interesting one, the majority of the people who are not paying school fees can afford to pay fees," the CS stated.

He went on to direct the school heads to send home any children whose parents are yet to clear the fee arrears.

"My exception is that headteachers and school principals should double-check and ensure the person they are sending home is not from a very poor family or a family where the breadwinner has lost a job.

"The majority of the people refusing to pay can afford and they must now pay. This is the last half of the last term of the year... so feel free to administer whatever means possible to ensure that people who have not paid fees should now pay fees," the CS directed.

Kenyan Academic Calendar for 2021/2022

A section of school-goers reported back to school on May 10, 2021 to resume learning after 2020 KCPE and KCSE students completed their national exams.

Learners who reported back to school were those in PP1, PP2, Grade 1, Grade 2 and Grade 3, Standard 5, Standard 6 and Standard 7, Form 1, Form 2 and Form 3.