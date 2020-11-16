Education CS George Magoha on Monday released the 2021 academic calendar.

In a press briefing from the KICD headquarters, CS Magoha announced that schools will be re-opened fully on January 4th, 2021.

"This will apply to PP1 & PP2, Grade 1, 2 & 3, Class 5, 6 & 7 and Form 1, 2 & 3 learners.

"They will be starting their second term which will end on March 19th 2021," the CS announced.

He added that the Grade 4 and KCPE/KCSE candidates who have been in school since October 12th 2020, will sit for their examinations from March 19, 2021.

"All learners except Class 8 and Form 4 learners will proceed on a seven-week holiday to allow for the KCPE and KCSE examinations administration and marking. Grade 4 and incoming Form 1/Class 8 graduates will stay at home as other classes finish their 3rd Term," CS Magoha clarified.