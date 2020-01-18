Barely a week after Professor Stephen Gitahi Kiama was appointed the University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor, Education CS, George Magoha has revoked his appointment.

In the changes made on Friday, The CS also dissolved the university’s council.

UoN VC Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama whose appointment has been revoked

The changes were made through a special gazette CCXII-No. 10 on Friday, January 17.

A press statement released by the Ministry of Education stated that Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning and Development) Professor Isaac Meroka Mbeche has been appointed as the Acting Vice-Chancellor.

The statement read in part that "In addition to revoking the entire council with immediate effect, Magoha revoked the appointment of Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the Vice-Chancellor of The University of Nairobi until the ongoing consultative process of appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor is completed. Prof. Kiama will continue dispensing his duties as Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Human Resource and Administration at the University.

"He also appointed Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche to the position of Acting Vice-Chancellor with immediate effect pending the conclusion of the process of appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor".

University of Nairobi

The institution has moved from one crisis to another ever since Magoha exited as the Vice Chancellor sparking concerns that the this could affect quality and its ranking.

The premier learning institution has consistently ranked first in Eastern Africa and among the best universities in Africa.