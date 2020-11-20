A bodyguard attached to Education CS George Magoha has been accused of sexually harassing journalists in Kisumu.

Kisumu Journalists Network (KJN) chairperson Rushdie Oudia released a statement indicating that the assault happened during CS Magoha's tour of Kosawo Primary School.

The journalists union cited two incidents one with a male Nation photographer and another with a female People Daily reporter.

According to KJN, the unnamed bodyguard grabbed the male journalist by his genitals after he happened to bump into the bodyguard as he attempted to capture moments of the CS's visit at the school.

The bodyguard allegedly also grabbed the female journalist's posterior and later shoved her off to the side to clear the way for the CS.

KJN has demanded action against the bodyguard stating that it is not the first time that he has been caught touching journalists inappropriately.

"Under the current constitution, the police are the National Police Service and no longer a force and therefore should carry out themselves in accordance to their code of ethics and in line with the constitution," the statement read.