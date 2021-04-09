Activist Edwin Kiama Mutemi is a free man, just days after his arrest and arraignment in court.

While updating his followers on his release, Kiama reiterated that "Kenyans will not be gagged".

"I am back!!! Thank you #KoT for solidarity under hashtags #ReleaseMutemi & #ReleaseKiama.

"Kenyans shall not relent! Kenyans won't be gagged! Spread the word! Thanks for bailing me out together with activists arrested yesterday. #UnlockOurCountry #StopLoaningKenya," he posted on his Twitter handle.

In a statement on Friday, the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) took issue with the bail ruling given by the courts terming it as too punitive.

Kiama had been granted Sh500,000 cash bail which he could not raise on his own. The National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders - Kenya (Defenders Coalition) sent out an appeal on his behalf which helped raised the amount.

"In her bail ruling Senior Magistrate Jane Kamau dismissed the application by the prosecution in its entirely but then proceeds to impose extremely unjust bail terms and chose to be complicit through her collaboration with the prosecution stating that she did that to make Mutemi 'assist with police investigations' a duty we pay taxes to be performed by the police," the KHRC statement read in part.