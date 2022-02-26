RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Raila Odinga is intoxicated by power, says Jimi Wanjigi

Cyprian Kimutai

"We will not allow you to become a dictator," Wanjigi warns Raila

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has revealed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna ordered goons to chase him out of the National Delegates Convention (NDC) which took place on Saturday at Kasarani Gymnasium.

According to Wanjigi, he and his entourage made their way peacefully into the venue but things suddenly changed once the businessman tried to make his way into the VIP dais.

Wanjigi further explained that he had forgiven Sifuna for his actions however, he expressed his anger and disappointment at ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

"All I asked was a fair chance in this party to compete for the Presidency in a party I have loved so much. Their response was kicks and blows as evidenced today," said Wanjigi.

"Raila Odinga, thank you very much for the kicks and blows, we have known each other for many years and this is the way you thank me. You are not the democrat you claim to be," he continued.

After he was denied entry into, the Presidential candidate was forced to take shelter at Kasarani Stadium Police Station after a group of ODM supporters and delegates ganged up on him.

Asked why they aggressively chased him away, Sifuna, revealed Wanjigi was not invited to the event further stating he is not even a delegate of the party.

However, Wanjigi refuted Sifuna's claim saying he was a registered member. "I an ODM member 06596 want to warn my fellow party members. What you have witnessed today happened at the top echelons of the party. Something similar might happen to you."

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (left) and Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (left) and Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

ODM endorse Raila Odinga

It was a double blow for Wanjigi who was locked out of the party's presidential race after Odinga was endorsed as the party's main flagbearer.

Wanjigi announced his intention to vie for president in June 2021 and by the end of the year he had launched his political campaign rallies.

From the get-go, Wanjigi has spoken of 'forces' within the Orange party who are opposed to his bid, while insisting that the ODM party owes him its support following his years of participation as one of the party's high-profile members.

The business tycoon has been a 'kingmaker' in Kenya's past elections, being a known associate of both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga.

ODM delegates endorsed veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga as the party's official flagbearer.
ODM delegates endorsed veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga as the party's official flagbearer. Pulse Live Kenya

The businessman's move to storm the NDC come days after his complaint at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) to have the delegate’s meeting stopped was thrown out over lack of merit.

According to the tribunal, Wanjigi, alongside other petitioners, did not exhaust the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms before approaching it on claims that the meeting was illegally organized.

Cyprian Kimutai

