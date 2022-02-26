Raila Odinga is intoxicated by power, says Jimi Wanjigi

According to Wanjigi, he and his entourage made their way peacefully into the venue but things suddenly changed once the businessman tried to make his way into the VIP dais.

Wanjigi further explained that he had forgiven Sifuna for his actions however, he expressed his anger and disappointment at ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

"All I asked was a fair chance in this party to compete for the Presidency in a party I have loved so much. Their response was kicks and blows as evidenced today," said Wanjigi.

"Raila Odinga, thank you very much for the kicks and blows, we have known each other for many years and this is the way you thank me. You are not the democrat you claim to be," he continued.

After he was denied entry into, the Presidential candidate was forced to take shelter at Kasarani Stadium Police Station after a group of ODM supporters and delegates ganged up on him.

Asked why they aggressively chased him away, Sifuna, revealed Wanjigi was not invited to the event further stating he is not even a delegate of the party.

However, Wanjigi refuted Sifuna's claim saying he was a registered member. "I an ODM member 06596 want to warn my fellow party members. What you have witnessed today happened at the top echelons of the party. Something similar might happen to you."

ODM endorse Raila Odinga

It was a double blow for Wanjigi who was locked out of the party's presidential race after Odinga was endorsed as the party's main flagbearer.

Wanjigi announced his intention to vie for president in June 2021 and by the end of the year he had launched his political campaign rallies.

From the get-go, Wanjigi has spoken of 'forces' within the Orange party who are opposed to his bid, while insisting that the ODM party owes him its support following his years of participation as one of the party's high-profile members.

The business tycoon has been a 'kingmaker' in Kenya's past elections, being a known associate of both President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga.

The businessman's move to storm the NDC come days after his complaint at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) to have the delegate’s meeting stopped was thrown out over lack of merit.