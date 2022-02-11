RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Egerton students to wait longer for re-opening as lecturers persist on strike

Amos Robi

Egerton University lecturers have been on strike for two and half months now

Egerton University
Egerton University

Njoro lawmaker Charity Kathambi has petitioned Parliament to intervene in the re-opening Egerton University, which has remained indefinitely closed since November 26, 2022.

The Njoro, Nakuru County-based institution was closed after lecturers went on strike to protest salary cuts imposed by the university's administration. The university imposed a 40% salary cut on staff citing limited funds due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite a court order ordering the resumption to full payment, the lecturer claim their salaries have not changed.

In her petition, MP Kathambi asked the House to establish why the University is yet to resume full payment of salaries and give the forward on the re-opening of the university.

"I am asking the Education Committee to establish why the university is yet to resume full payment of salaries and tell us what the way forward will be," Kathambi said.

The university has since suspended 14 University Academic Staff Union officials (UASU) for mobilising staff to go on strike for not complying with the collective bargaining agreement.

Egerton university lecture hall photo nation
Egerton university lecture hall photo nation ece-auto-gen

The group's Secretary-General, Grace Kibue, said they were not going to resume work until a good return to work formula was adopted.

“We wish to reiterate that we are agitating for our denied labour rights and that the strike is lawful and protected and our members shall not resume work until and unless their grievances are addressed,” Dr Kibue stated.

UASU National Secretary-General Constatine Wesonga condemned the university's management saying suspension was not a solution to solving employer-employee wrangles.

“I strongly believe that suspension is not the solution, because even if you force this employee to go back they will go back demoralized and will not work, it is students who will suffer,” Wesonga stated.

The government, in the financial year ending June 2022, set aside Sh8.5 billion to bail out struggling public universities.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

