Kenya's first non-dealing Online Forex Broker is celebrating its second anniversary and this is the perfect opportunity for you to join this growing sector.

EGM Securities Limited which runs the FXPesa platform offers the most convenient and rewarding money-making venture on the internet through forex trading.

The company was launched in Kenya in 2018 with the aim of providing an alternative avenue to investment opportunities for Kenyans in a regulated environment.

EGM Securities Limited is also part of a global group of companies that are among the most progressive Forex and Contract for Difference CFD brands and prime brokerage providers in the industry.

The company has grown from having only 11 staff members to now having over 60 employees, over the last 2 years.

In the last two years, FXPesa has also expanded its operations from Nairobi to other counties such as Nakuru after attracting the interest of Kenyan locals who want to join the lucrative world of online forex trading.

The Forex market is the world’s largest financial market and FXPesa has created jobs for Kenyans from all walks of life who want to earn extra income.

All transactions made on the forex market involve the simultaneous purchasing and selling of two currencies. These are called ‘currency pairs’, and include a base currency and a quote currency.

Commodities that can be traded on this market including foreign currencies which vary from major currencies, minors and even exotic currency pairs.

Commodities such as Oil, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), Coffee and Cotton. One can also trade in precious metals like gold and silver. You can also trade in indices and shares – and all you need is a computer or a smartphone with internet connectivity.

FXPesa online trading platform allows customers to explore investment opportunities and one can also trade with different payment options including MPESA, Airtel Money, Equitel and bank transfers, making instant deposits and withdrawals using mobile wallets.

