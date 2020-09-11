Eldoret town was on Friday morning caught in a standstill as Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi led demonstrations against what he termed harassment of Deputy President William Ruto.

Hundreds of youths and boda boda riders accompanied Sudi, chanting pro-Ruto slogans, around the otherwise calm town.

The demonstrations were largely peaceful and culminated by a speech by the sharp-tongued legislator.

"We do not have much very important things to discuss but we just wanted to show those who held demonstrations against Ruto that we can also hold a bigger one.

"Demonstrations will not solve the challenges facing this country. On that discussion that we have been having, we have closed that talk after the President spoke. But we want our Deputy President to be respected. It cannot be that when Murathe speaks, nothing is done to him," the MP said.

Sudi also addressed his recent remarks that prompted a response from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"That discussion that brought a lot of heat has ended because the President spoke. I have also talked to Ng'eno and he agreed we are draw so we will not continue. But the Deputy President must be respected and we must all be treated equally as Kenyans," he added.

The MP had on Thursday night complained that he was under siege from police officers who were planning to arrest him.

"Two lorries ferrying police officers are currently at Kapseret Shopping Centre while two cars are now at my gate," Sudi tweeted on Thursday night.

Here is a video of the demonstrations: