Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Tuesday remarked on President Uhuru Kenyatta's notable absence from the Jubilee Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

While addressing journalists following the ouster of Senator Irungu Kang'ata from the Chief Whip position, Senator Murkomen suggested that the President had been intimidated.

"The party leader promised to attend the event and actually his security and everyone else was here waiting for him. They never expected a certain faction of the Jubilee party to attend and because we came on time, they advised the President not to come.

"The events that have happened at this Senate PG for Jubilee party are regrettable," he stated.

Senator Murkomen went on to note that 10 of the Senators who were present at the PG did not support the ouster of Mr Kang'ata.

He further added that those who wanted to remove Senator Kang'ata would experience a challenge in collecting the required 20 signatures.