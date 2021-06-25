Eliud Kipchoge releases trailer to his Upcoming Movie #TheLastMilestone

The marathoner has broken world records and has had quite the successful marathon career.

In April, Kipchoge won the NN Mission Marathon in the Netherlands in 2:04:30, and he will still be the man to beat at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, the women’s 1,500 Olympic champion will headline the team and are in line to defend their titles.

In 2019, Kipchoge won the 2019 London Marathon in a time of 2:02:37, the second fastest marathon of all time, behind his 2018 Berlin Marathon win, and beating his own 2016 London Marathon record by 28 seconds.

The famous INEOS 1:59 Challenge saw Kipchoge hit another milestone, running under two hours at 1:59:40.

Now, Kipchoge has announced the release date of the latest trailer for his upcoming sports documentary, Kipchoge: The Last Milestone.

Eliud Kipchoge The Greatest Pulse Live Kenya

The film, set to be released digitally on August 24th, follows Kipchoge’s attempts to run 26.2 miles in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, to break ‘the last milestone’ in his sporting career.

The Last Milestone takes the viewer on a journey whilst interviewing the people closest to him.

Kipchoge desires to inspire hope while attempting to make history by running a marathon under two hours.

"In the journey of life there are ups and downs. In a marathon there are a lot of challenges, ups and downs. There is pain in training, pain in running and joy at the end of the marathon," Kipchoge says in the trailer.

Eliud Kipchoge The Greatest Pulse Live Kenya

The film, directed by Jake Scott and produced by his father Ridley Scott, follows Kipchoge from his training grounds in Kenya to the high-tech facilities in Europe, and finally to his record-setting attempt in Vienna.

Kipchoge: The Last Milestone will be released digitally on Aug. 24 with other producers including Kai-Lu Hsiung and Kevin Macdonald.