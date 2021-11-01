RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Prove to me that my money can solve world hunger - Elon Musk responds to WFP

Cyprian Kimutai

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man has said he is willing to sell Tesla stock and donate the proceeds only if the United Nations proves 2% of his wealth could solve world's hunger crisis.

$6 billion (over Sh. 650 billion) would be 2% of his wealth, and such a donation would still leave him ahead of the second richest man, Jeff Bezos, by at least $100 billion (Sh.11 trillion).

twitter.com

Musk was responding to by David Beasley, director of the UN's World Food Programme, who told CNN's Connect the World last week that a Sh.650 billion donation from billionaires like Musk and Bezos could help 42 million people who are "literally going to die if we don't reach them."

The 50-year-old space enthusiast's fortune witnessed a surge of $10 billion after Tesla's share price spike.

Musk, who made history by becoming the first person ever to worth more than $300 billion last week, has extended his lead at the top as he stands at $311 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires' Index.

Beasley responded to Musk by tweeting: "I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such."

He also clarified that the UN World Food Programme has never said $6 billion would solve world hunger. "This is a one-time donation to save 42 million lives during this unprecedented hunger crisis," he tweeted.

twitter.com

"The top 400 billionaires in the United States, the net-worth increase was $1.8 trillion in the past year," Beasley said during his appearance on CNN.

"All I'm asking for is .36% of your net-worth increase. I'm for people making money, but God knows I'm all for you helping people who are in great need right now. The world is in trouble," Beasley concluded.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

