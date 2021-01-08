Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has disavowed himself with the "Hustler Nation" movement associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

In a brief statement posted on Friday, the legislator declared "I will never support Ruto!"

A post on his social media platforms had caused his followers to deduce that he had begun siding with the Tanga Tanga movement.

The post had narrated a story involving the 16th US President, Abraham Lincoln, and his shoemaker father.

"Stand tall, be proud of your humble beginnings, for a bright light awaits you at the end of the tunnel," Babu encouraged his followers on the post.

One of his followers, Winnie Sein Resuka posted: "You are a good leader Babu Owino. You and baba should join the winning team Ruto and you become the next governor wa Nairobi... rusheni mawe mimi ni wa Daktari William Samoei Ruto damu but I like the leadership of Babu."

Babu further took issue with media reports on the matter causing him to lash out at a journalist over the report.

"THIS IS A JOURNALIST WITH A BIRD’S BRAIN WHO SHOULD STOP PUTTING WORDS IN MY MOUTH.I WILL NEVER SUPPORT RUTO.#GitheriMedia," he posted.