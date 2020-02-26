Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Tuesday put up a spirited campaign to defend himself after he was ranked last in the utilization of CDF funds.

A report by Mizani Africa indicated that Embakasi East Constituency was the worst managed CDF kitty under the patronage of Babu.

The youthful initially joked about his dismal performance and dismissed Mizani Africa's credibility but later launched an online campaign to defend his legacy.

"290/290=1.😂😂.There’s room for improvement," he posted initially.

"Mizani Africa has only TWO employees and deals with CRIPTOCURRENCY (sic). CONMEN. Check their website," he added in a later post sharing a tweet made by city lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

The response was castigated by his followers and supporters who accused him of making light of a very grave matter.

Babu eventually caved in and released a detailed statement which was followed by numerous posts indicating some of the projects he had undertaken with CDF allocation.

EMBAKASI EAST RESIDENTS KNOW WHO THEIR MP IS!

"My attention is drawn to some online propaganda designed to malign the good work of the NG-CDF of Embakasi East constituency. Since I came to office, the constituency committee has managed to achieve great milestones in the construction and renovation of classrooms, tarmacking and grading of roads, democratization of bursaries,jobs for our youth and so much more. We will continue to serve our voters ruthlessly and will not be distracted by attention seekers looking to be paid for favorable rankings," he stated.

Mizani Africa ranked Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro at the top position in management of CDF.