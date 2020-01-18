Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been moved from his cell at Kilimani police station.

K24 Digital reports that the lawmaker was moved on to Gigiri Police station on Saturday, January 18, 2020 where he is currently held awaiting to arraigned in court on Monday, 20 Jan 2020.

The publication reported that the move was made after what was termed as a plan by the legislator’s supporters to storm KIlimani to demand his release.

Detectives who spoke to the publication stated that police officers had spotted tens of youth, suspected to be the Owino’s supporters, convening near the police station for an unknown mission.

“Intelligence reports reveal that the suspect’s supporters were planning to engage in unlawful activities at Kilimani Police Station, and therefore, we had to take precautions,”stated the detective.

Babu Owino was arrested on Friday, 17 Jan 2020 over the shooting of DJ Evolve at B club and spent the night at Kilimani police station.

File image of Babu Owino who was arrested for allegedly shooting a DJ at B-Club

A second victim has come out to accuse the lawmaker of assault at the club on the same day that he is suspected to have shot DJ Evolve.

Speaking to a local media house, the victim identified as Mark Okwiri accused the lawamaker of assault, recounted that he was thoroughly beaten after security officers dragged him out of the club.

“Security dragged me out here and they just started beating me up. I just want to get the CCTV footage of what happened,” Owkiri told Citizen TV.

Okwiri said that he is lucky to have escaped without severe injuries after he learnt that the lawmaker had allegedly shot someone moments after assaulting him.

“That could have been me,” added Okwiri.