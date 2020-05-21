Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Thursday expressed gratitude to President Uhuru Kenyatta after his request for his constituency to be included in free mass Covid19 testing was granted.

Babu said he had successfully reached out to the President for Embakasi East residents to be included as part of the government's mass testing campaign.

"A few weeks ago I made a request to the President and the Covid-19 Taskforce to do mass testing in our Constituency. I want to thank the President for granting this request," he said in a statement to Embakasi East constituents.

He added that the mass testing would start with the highly populous areas of Utawala and Soweto and promised that those found positive would be given proper medical treatment.

"There will be mass testing in Utawala and Lower Savanna (Soweto) Wards. People who test positive will be given adequate medical attention and their families well attended to avoid vicious infection. We continue to plead for more mass testing facilities in the other wards of Upper Savanna, Embakasi and Mihango," the legislator added.

Babu also commented on the President's ongoing changes in the Jubilee Party leadership which he endorsed.

"God bless our President Uhuru Kenyatta as he undertakes changes in the Jubilee Administration to enhance Government service delivery to the people of Kenya," the vocal legislator said.