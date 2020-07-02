Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has taken legal action against the Nation Media Group (NMG) and NTV over contents of a story where they featured DJ Evolve the man who was shot by the legislator at B Club.

Babu, through lawyer Dunca Okatch, has written to the media house giving notice of an intention to file for defamation over the DJ Evolve story.

The lawyers particularly took offense with the NTV reporter's statement that Babu shot DJ Evolve.

“The news anchor one Mr Ken Mijungu introduced the story by stating this - the only thing people know about him is that he was the victim of a near fatal shooting right here in Nairobi, Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve who was shot by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino," Okatch says in the notice letter to NMG.

Okatch stated that there was no evidence showing that Babu had shot DJ Evolve and claimed that the statement defamed his client's reputation.

The lawyer stated that the CCTV footage that captured Babu shooting the DJ was not presented in court and went on to add that Orinda had not recorded any statement where he claimed to have been shot by the Embakasi East MP.

Orinda has been admitted in hospital for the past six months and can barely speak hence the delay in collecting his statement.

“We have carefully listened and watched the said story and at no point has the said Felix Orinda stated that he was shot by our client. Infact, even before your news item, the said Felix Orinda has never stated that he was shot by our client. The DPP has further confirmed that Mr Orinda has never recorded any statement in the matter."

“The alleged CCTV footage you also aired has not been admitted as evidence by a court of law to allow you to rely in it your malicious story in the manner you so did," Babu's lawyers add.

The lawyers have given NMG forty hours to apologize and retract the quoted statements failure to which they will file the defamation suit.

Here is the full demand letter:

