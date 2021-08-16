In a statement on Monday, August 16, Haji noted that the death of the two siblings had attracted considerable public anger.

He then ordered the arrest of all police officers deemed to have been involved in the murder.

“I am shortly directing the IG to immediately arrest and arraign in court, in Nairobi, all officers involved pending investigations by the IPOA to avoid any interference with evidence and or intimidation of witnesses.

“For that reason, and keeping in view the urgency of this matter, we expect to receive the results of all investigations into this no later than the close of business today August 16, 2021. We have their assurance and commitment to do so,” Haji ordered.

Pulse Live Kenya

IG Hillary Mutyambai has forwarded to the ODPP a file of preliminary findings which is under urgent scrutiny and review.

The fact that the deaths ostensibly occurred while the deceased were in the custody of police officers calls for a full and fair investigation to establish the circumstances which led to the deaths.

He stated that IPOA is currently finalizing investigations in the matter and on his part, directed that the inquiry file be forwarded as soon as possible for perusal and appropriate directions.

Inspector General Hilary N. Mutyambai Pulse Live Kenya

Haji also said he is aware that the National Police Service (NPS) Internal Affairs Unit, had launched their own inquiries into the possible culpability of the officers.

“It bears repeating that law enforcement officials have a duty to comply with all constitutional requirements as to human rights and freedoms of persons in their custody, while in the course of maintaining law and order.