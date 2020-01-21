The Embu County assembly on Tuesday approved the review of the Mututho Law that governs hours when alcohol bars should remain open to the public.

They revised the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act to extend operating hours for bars and pubs from the outlined 5pm to 11pm restriction to an additional 2 hours to now be permitted between 3pm and 11pm on weekdays.

For weekends and public holidays, the Embu County Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill recommends that the facilities remain open from 11 am to 11pm.

The amendment was sponsored by Kiambere MCA Lenny Mwaniki who also proposed sale and consumption of alcohol 24 hours a day, seven days a week in hotels, lodges, restaurants, members’ clubs and lodges.

Good news for revellers in Embu

The county legislator argues that the extension of drinking hours will curb the menace of illegal brews in the region.

Supporting the Bill, Evurore MCA Duncan Mbui reasoned that extending the weekday hours would give government inspectors ample time to carry out their mandate in good time given that their working hours end at 5pm.

The assembly's Majority Leader Michael Njeru supported the Bill stating that business people would benefit from the extension and make profits given that the liquor license is more expensive than a normal trading license.