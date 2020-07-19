It was an emotional moment at Montezuma Funeral home as the body of legendary actor Charles Bukeko aka Papa Shirandula’s body left for his final resting place.

Family, friends and colleagues were ovecome with emotions as the body of the renown actor was loaded onto a hearse for his final journey to Busia where he will be laid to rest.

He will be burred tomorrow in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines.

Below is the video of the emotional moment, courtesy of Citizen TV.

Bukeko passed on yesterday after a short illness that saw him rushed to Karen Hospital.

He was a household name in Kenya’s entertainment industry where he stood out as an actor, thespian, singer, and director.

The deceased rose to fame in his role as Papa Shirandula in the popular TV series Papa Shirandula which aired on Citizen TV.