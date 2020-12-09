Esther Nthenya Muli, a woman who is accused of the attempted murder of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka, has been freed from police custody.

Ms Muli, who had been sentenced to seven days in jail, was on Wednesday released on personal bond after serving three days.

Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo, who is the woman's lawyer, had intimated that they were waiting for a pathologist's report to conclude on whether Mr Kabaka had been posioned.

Lawyer Maanzo had indicated that the toxicology report would determine whether the matter will proceed in court or his client would be freed.

Esther Nthenya Muli, woman found in apartment where Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka is said to have collapsed

Reports indicate that doctors have since ruled out the possibility that Senator Kabaka was poisoned.

Efforts made by Makueni leaders, including Governor Kivutha Kibwana, are said to have contributed to the release of the Makueni-based teacher.