RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

Fabian Simiyu

Evangelist Ezekiel has brought social media to a standstill in Kenya after filling up the Kasarani Stadium on November 27, 2022

Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.
Pastor Ezekiel at the Kasarani Stadium.

Pastor Ezekiel is a renowned man of God in Kenya and has joined Prophet Owuor in commanding large crowds when it comes to worship.

Recommended articles

The pastor evangelizes at the New Life Church and he apparently drew a large crowd at Kasarani for his ministry on Sunday.

People travelled from all over the country to come and listen to the man of God while others came for healing.

Kasarani Stadium was filled to the brim.
Kasarani Stadium was filled to the brim. Pulse Live Kenya

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi who is the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was in attendance and she stated that Kenyans are starving for the word of God.

She also added that the multitude had come to witness miracles, healings and wonders by Evangelist Ezekiel.

Evangelist Ezekiel made the impossible possible by filling up the stadium, something which the country's top politicians failed to do during the campaign period.

People have taken to the internet to compare him to Prophet Owuor who is known for commanding such large crowds wherever he goes.

Worshippers at Kasarani Stadium.
Worshippers at Kasarani Stadium. Pulse Live Kenya

Nearly everyone on social media is questioning how the pastor managed to convince such many people to attend his service in the 60, 000 seater stadium!

Was the crowd genuine? Were people ferried from the villages? Are his miracles real? Questions have continued to stream in but no one has a perfect answer for each of them.

Rumours have it that Evangelist Ezekiel has performed miracles in the past where the crippled have walked and those with cancer the disease has faded away.

Could this be true or is it just propaganda?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

How did Evangelist Ezekiel manage to fill Kasarani Stadium single-handedly?

Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Why KOT is impressed with President Ruto's daughter Charlene

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

Gachagua addresses reports of tension at State House and fallout with Ruto

We shall sponsor mass weddings for police officers every year-Dorcas Gachagua

We shall sponsor mass weddings for police officers every year-Dorcas Gachagua

How lorry caused PSV bus to plunge into Kisii River

How lorry caused PSV bus to plunge into Kisii River

Oburu Odinga hospitalized in India, undergoes surgery

Oburu Odinga hospitalized in India, undergoes surgery

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with Taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with Taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

Guardian Angel bus ferrying passengers plunges into a river

Guardian Angel bus ferrying passengers plunges into a river

Reactions as Nairobi county bans clubs in estates, issues directives to bars

Reactions as Nairobi county bans clubs in estates, issues directives to bars

Trending

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

Students sitting for an examination

KNEC releases comprehensive & updated 2022 KCSE timetable

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Dr. Alfred Mutua displaying his skills at the World Headquarters of Tae Kwondo (Kikkuwon) in South Korea

CS Alfred Mutua lights up social media with Taekwondo skills in South Korea [Video]

Eastleigh cop Rashid Ahmed

Kenyans divided after DPP's move to charge Eastleigh cop