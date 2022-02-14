Kidero, Mbadi and Wanga battle to become Homa Bay Governor

Wanga made her declaration to succeed incumbent Cyprian Awiti on Sunday 13, 2022, at the Azimio la Umoja rally in Homabay.

The female MP promised to revamp the economy in Homabay county and end graft if elected into office come August 9, 2022.

Wanga pledged that she will expand the agriculture sector in the county to ensure her people have enough food and even more for export.

She also vowed to continue with infrastructure projects started by President Uhuru Kenyatta in the region.

The two-term woman representative mentioned that she would borrow ideas from other counties to catalyze the economic prosperity of Homa Bay county.

"I will form partnerships with other governments; I know her excellency Charity Ngilu has succeeded in putting up a textile industry, the KIKO Tech that employs thousands of young people and gives them income," Gladys Wanga said.

The legislator swore to expand the Homa Bay teaching and referral hospital in a bid to uplift healthcare systems in the region - adding that she will create infrastructure to accommodate the Universal Health Care.

“I will create an efficient healthcare infrastructure build on Universal Healthcare Coverage that will make the residents of this county enjoy the benefits of Baba Care which is Raila Odinga's pillar on health," she stated.

The race to succeed governor Awiti will however be tough as several big dawgs have declared interest for the governor's seat.

Former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero has moved to try his luck in his home county after loosing his second attempt to secure the Nairobi seat to Mike Sonko.

Also in the race is National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi, who will battle out with Wanga for the Azimio ticket.

Others are Oyugi Magwanga, Louis Otieno and Isaiah Ogwe who has been endorsed by governor Awiti.