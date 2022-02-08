RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kidero ordered to pay Sh400 million to KRA

Kidero has been ordered to pay Sh400 million after he claimed he is worth Sh536 million

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero
Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has been ordered to pay Sh400 million by the High Court.

The High Court ruled on Tuesday February 8, that Kidero should pay Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Sh400 million.

The judge noted that the former governor failed to prove how he received and utilised Sh423 million which was deposited into his accounts and flagged by KRA.

Kidero had earlier told the court the money was received as donations and contributions from well-wishers for his campaign.

The case, in which the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) was also involved, also raised questions about his wealth, with claims that he had assets worth Sh9 billion.

In his submissions on Monday, Kideri disclosed that he was worth about Sh536.9 million.

More to follow…

