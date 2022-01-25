Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Karogo, who also served as Head of Research and Development for the African continent, was said to have been alone at the time of her death.

Police officers investigating the death have said that preliminary investigations showed she was suffering from diabetes, with authorities treating the matter as a case of natural or sudden death.

Pulse Live Kenya

“There are indications she was diabetic, but that is subject to further investigations. For now, we take it to be natural and sudden death,” said Kilimani police boss Muturi Mbogo.

She was a senior software engineer, product manager, start-up founder, angel investor, consultant, and board member for six companies at the time of her death.

Friends and family have recalled Karogo as a fun person with a very bubbly nature.

Tributes

An online platform has been created for those who knew and interacted with her to share memories.

“Hi T, you changed my life. You hired me off Twitter, you said my writing touched something in you. You made me feel special, like that time you tweeted about me from LA! 'I miss my assistant Aduda back in Nairobi', and I couldn’t wait to come and work with you. I loved being associated with you, you got me right out of my shell,” eulogized Aduda Anita.

“I thought of you randomly yesterday. Only to find out today that you’d ascended. It’s something unbelievable. But I am so honoured to have known you and experienced your largeness of life, your sharp mind, your unmatched talent, your fearless spirit that entered the room even before you showed up,” said Noelle Oyunga.

“Your flame burned bright and fast my dear. You lived fully and by your own rules. You danced to the beat of your own drum and I loved that so much for you! You were selfless to within an inch of yourself and that's one thing you'll be remembered for,” Jeremiah Kioni's tribute read.