Ex-LinkedIn boss found dead at Nairobi hotel

Denis Mwangi

She was a senior software engineer, product manager, start-up founder, angel investor, consultant, and board member for six companies at the time of her death.

Thogori Karogo
Thogori Karogo

Thogori Karogo, a former Senior Software Engineer and Product Manager at LinkedIn, was found dead in her room at the Radisson Blu hotel in Nairobi last week.

Karogo, who also served as Head of Research and Development for the African continent, was said to have been alone at the time of her death.

Police officers investigating the death have said that preliminary investigations showed she was suffering from diabetes, with authorities treating the matter as a case of natural or sudden death.

Thogori Karago
Thogori Karago Pulse Live Kenya

There are indications she was diabetic, but that is subject to further investigations. For now, we take it to be natural and sudden death,” said Kilimani police boss Muturi Mbogo.

Friends and family have recalled Karogo as a fun person with a very bubbly nature.

Tributes

An online platform has been created for those who knew and interacted with her to share memories.

Hi T, you changed my life. You hired me off Twitter, you said my writing touched something in you. You made me feel special, like that time you tweeted about me from LA! 'I miss my assistant Aduda back in Nairobi', and I couldn’t wait to come and work with you. I loved being associated with you, you got me right out of my shell,” eulogized Aduda Anita.

I thought of you randomly yesterday. Only to find out today that you’d ascended. It’s something unbelievable. But I am so honoured to have known you and experienced your largeness of life, your sharp mind, your unmatched talent, your fearless spirit that entered the room even before you showed up,” said Noelle Oyunga.

Your flame burned bright and fast my dear. You lived fully and by your own rules. You danced to the beat of your own drum and I loved that so much for you! You were selfless to within an inch of yourself and that's one thing you'll be remembered for,” Jeremiah Kioni's tribute read.

Sweet Thogori! Still can’t believe this. It’s very hard for me to process. You were truly a ray of sunshine and I would describe you as someone who was full of life! That is why this is extremely difficult to believe. I will miss our random chats about your Cucu Thogori, my kids, and life in general. You had such a sweet nature, were fearless, fighting for what you believed in and calling out injustice and discrimination. Rest with the angels sunshine. Until we meet again,” Njoki Karungu remembered.

Denis Mwangi

