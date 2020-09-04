Ex-Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke ditches Kalonzo’s Wiper Party

Former Nairobi County Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke has handed in his resignation as a member of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s party Wiper Democratic Movement, and the party’s National Executive Council.

In a letter seen by Pulse Live, Mr. Mueke said that his decision to resign from the party was necessitated by the changing political landscape in Kenya and the change required for a better future for the young population in the country.

“With Kenya’s evolving political landscape, coupled with the kind of change required to bring the promise of a better tomorrow for our youthful population, I find myself at the point where I must pursue a different political path than Wiper currently represents.

It is for this reason that I hereby tender my resignation, with immediate effect, from the Wiper Democratic Movement’s National Executive Council as well as relinquish my Platinum membership in the party,” reads Mueke’s statement.

Mueke who was the first Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County added in a tweet that he will soon announce the party he shall be moving to.

“My tour with Wiper comes to an end today… will let you know soon where I shall be moving to,” he added.

Jonathan Mueke has been a member of Wiper for 14 years during which he unsuccessfully vied for the Westlands parliamentary seat in 2007. In 2013 he Deputized ODM's Evans Kidero who vied for Governor, but lost in their re-election bid in 2017.

Resignation Letter

