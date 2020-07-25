On Friday, family and close friends of the Late Kibra MP Ken Okoth converged at Our Lady of Guadaloupe Catholic Church in Kibra to mark 1-year anniversary since his demise.

In a tweet, the ODM Party shared a number of photos from the memorial service that was put together to celebrate the life of the departed legislator who until his death a year ago was MP for Kibra.

“SG @edwinsifuna today joined family, friends & relatives of the late Hon. Ken Okoth, for the memorial service to remember the departed legislator who until his death a year ago was MP for Kibra. The memorial service was held at the Our Lady of Guadaloupe Catholic Church in Kibra” reads a tweet from the ODM Party.

Family and Friends of the late Ken Okoth converge in Church to mark 1-year anniversary (Photos)

In a separate post ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna wrote “We are at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Church in Kibra to remember our friend and brother the Late Hon. Ken Okoth on this first anniversary of his death. Shine on your way bro. #MbelePamoja”

Kirinyaga County Woman representative Wangui Ngirici also joined the Kibra people in celebrating the late Ken Okoth.

“Today I join Kenyans in celebrating the first anniversary of the late Hon. Ken Okoth. This nation will always preserve his great legacy & if there’s a mantra Mheshimiwa left behind is that ;There’s Honour In serving Wanjiku” shared Hon. Wangui Ngirici.

The late Ken Okoth served as Kibra MP from 2013 to July 26, 2019, when he succumbed to cancer.

On November 8th, 2019 Bernard Imran Okoth (Ken Okoth’s brother) was declared the winner of the Kibra by-election, replacing his deceased brother in Parliament.

Photos from the Memorial service

