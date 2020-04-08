The late Engineer Maurice Namiinda, 66, was the first Coronavirus patient to succumb to the disease on March 26.

The engineer was buried on Tuesday in Naisambu village - Kitale, Trans Nzoia county, about two weeks after he passed away.

The family has since explained that confusion over the method to be taken in handling the victim's remains caused a delay in making the funeral arrangments.

Mental anguish

The late Engineer's brother, Mr Protus Khisa revealed that the family had been put in mandatory quarantine to ascertain that they hadn't contracted the disease, which they say caused them mental anguish.

"We endured a long period of psychological torture not knowing if our brother would be cremated or buried according to our customs. We are relieved that he was given a decent burial like anyone else and that we can see his grave," he stated.

The burial ceremony lasted 35 minutes with the remains having been handed to the police first before the family could perform the final rites.

"Only a few close relatives were allowed [to attend] under the supervision of public health officers, police and government officers," conveyed Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Samson Ojwang