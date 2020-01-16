A family of three on Wednesday night perished in a tragic incident associated with destructive torrential rains.

The family from Mwasere village in Mwatate constituency, Taita Taveta County were asleep when their house caved in on them.

The bodies of the man, his wife and three-year-old daughter are yet to be retrieved. However, Kenya Red Cross had reported at the scene to assist with retrieval.

Kenya Red Cross rescuers during a past operation. Family of 3 crushed to death after house collapsed in Mwasere village in Mwatate, Taita Taveta County

The incident is the latest in a series of unfortunate events that have resulted from heavy rainfall experienced in various parts of the country since November 2019.

County Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha has advised other residents in the area to seek other places of shelter until the rains subside.

Weather forecast Kenya

In their latest alert, Kenya Meteorological Department warned that the Southern half of the country is expected to receive rainfall while moderate rainfall is expected over Southeastern Kenya, however, the Northwestern parts of the country were expected to remain dry through the week long forecast period.