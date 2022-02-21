RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Protests held in Nairobi over disappearance of Samson Teklemichael

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Teklemichael was abducted in Kileleshwa, three months ago

Family of businessman Samson Teklemichael hold protests in Nairobi, three months after his abduction. Photo by @RoncliffeOdit (TWITTER)
Family of businessman Samson Teklemichael hold protests in Nairobi, three months after his abduction. Photo by @RoncliffeOdit (TWITTER)

A section of Ethiopian nationals living in Kenya as well as human rights activists have on Monday, February 24 taken to the streets of Nairobi to protest the abduction of businessman Samson Teklemichael.

Recommended articles

The family of Ethiopian businessman Samson Tekklemichael has said they believe he was taken by Kenyan security agencies.

His wife Milen Mezgebo said only government agencies would abduct a person in broad daylight in front of a uniformed police officer.

“If those were thugs, the traffic police officers would not have allowed them to take Samson. Secondly, if they were thugs, they would have asked for ransom by now, so this is the government,” Mezgebo said.

Milen Mezgebo (left) wife of businessman Samson Teklemichael takes part in a protest, three months after his abduction. Photo by @RoncliffeOdit (TWITTER)
Milen Mezgebo (left) wife of businessman Samson Teklemichael takes part in a protest, three months after his abduction. Photo by @RoncliffeOdit (TWITTER) Pulse Live Kenya

The protests come only weeks after Ethiopian government demanded an explanation surrounding the kidnapping of Teklemichael.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Wednesday, February 2, Ethiopian Ambassador to Nairobi, Meles Alem Tikea, demanded that the law enforcement authorities explain the whereabouts of Teklemichael.

“For the past three months his family, his children are in distress and the bigger Ethiopian community is in distress as well. We want our people to be relieved. On our side, we won’t relent until the whereabouts of our national and citizen Samson is known."

Tikea expressed concerns over the slow progress in the investigation noting that Teklemichael’s family and the Ethiopian government are suffering following his abduction.

Family of businessman Samson Teklemichael hold protests in Nairobi, three months after his abduction. Photo by @RoncliffeOdit (TWITTER)
Family of businessman Samson Teklemichael hold protests in Nairobi, three months after his abduction. Photo by @RoncliffeOdit (TWITTER) Pulse Live Kenya

“The investigations has taken longer period. Three months is not short, we are concerned and this concern of the mission of the embassy is shared among Ethiopians from various walks of life who would like to see Samson back with his family and his community,” he added.

Teklemichael is of Tigray origin

The businessman was last spotted on Friday, November 19, after he was picked up by unidentified men and accosted to an awaiting vehicle with videos of the incident being circulated online.

Teklemichael is a businessman in oil and gas business. He deals with oil and gas products in Nairobi and Addis Ababa, his friends said. He is of Tigray origin. It is not clear if this is the reason for his abduction.

For more than a year, Ethiopia has been engulfed in a civil war that has claimed thousands of lives and put hundreds of thousands at risk of famine.

The year-long war in Ethiopia has resulted in humanitarian and economic crises for the Horn of Africa country (Image Source: The Economist)
The year-long war in Ethiopia has resulted in humanitarian and economic crises for the Horn of Africa country (Image Source: The Economist) The year-long war in Ethiopia has resulted in humanitarian and economic crises for the Horn of Africa country BI Africa

The fighting between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government forces and rebels led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) began as a political power struggle and is now increasingly driven by ethnic rivalries.

Prime Minister Ahmed has in the past referred to leaders of the TPLF, which dominated the country’s politics for three decades and is resented by many non-Tigrayan Ethiopians, as “cancer” and “weeds.”

Scores of ethnic Tigrayans in the capital and elsewhere have so far been detained, a move which was condemned by Amnesty International.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Teacher killed in another Kerio Valley bandit attack

Teacher killed in another Kerio Valley bandit attack

Protests held in Nairobi over disappearance of Samson Teklemichael

Protests held in Nairobi over disappearance of Samson Teklemichael

Speaker Justin Muturi hits out at 'Handshake', calls it political bad manners

Speaker Justin Muturi hits out at 'Handshake', calls it political bad manners

Kenya on high alert as Malawi finds Africa’s first wild polio case in five years

Kenya on high alert as Malawi finds Africa’s first wild polio case in five years

Secretly recorded video of Gideon Moi filed in court

Secretly recorded video of Gideon Moi filed in court

Man who left home to seek greener pastures re-unites with family 42 years later

Man who left home to seek greener pastures re-unites with family 42 years later

#LowerFoodPrices: Origin of top trending hashtag that has united Kenyans

#LowerFoodPrices: Origin of top trending hashtag that has united Kenyans

KQ pilot amazes many after expert landing in London

KQ pilot amazes many after expert landing in London

Moses Kuria reports Stanley Livondo to DCI

Moses Kuria reports Stanley Livondo to DCI

Trending

Joho personally grants wife's request for a divorce

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho divorces forst wife, Italian Madina Giovanni Fazzini

What changed on my support for DP Ruto's presidential bid - Moses Kuria tells all

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

Pundits break down Stanley Livondo's alarming claim of attempts to eliminate Uhuru

Kakamega politician Stanley Livondo

Michelle Serut pays tribute to dad John Serut in emotional post

Ex-MP John Serut and Daughter Michelle Serut.