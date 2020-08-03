A father is in police custody after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter to death.

According to reports, the 48-year-old man from Muhoroni, Kisumu County, beat his 15-year-old daughter to death for leaving home without his permission.

Maurice Owino Owaga was arrested after he was caught attempting to bury the body of the 15-year-old girl.

His 14-year-old daughter is also nursing injuries after enduring a similar beating from Owaga.

Deputy County Commander Erick Wanyonyi cautioned parents against such incidents.

The number of child abuse cases has reportedly been increasing during this time that children are at home due to the effects of Covid-19.

Data from 116 helplines by Childline Kenya showed that fifty-eight child abuse cases were registered in the first week of June 2020.

Physical abuse tops the list of violence against children, followed by defilement and child neglect.