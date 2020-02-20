Veteran writer, priest, and human rights activist, Father Gabriel Dolan on Thursday announced he would no longer publish his weekly column with the Standard Group which declined to publish his article on Mzee Daniel arap Moi's legacy of torture.

Father Dolan said he had sought to address the plight of hundreds of victims of Nyayo House Chambers who were tortured and killed during President Moi's tyrannical regime.

"Today I resigned as columnist with Moi @StandardKenya as they wouldn't publish my piece on honouring victims of Nyayo Chambers etc Even in death he wants to silence truth as @iGaddo illustrates," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Dolan is an Irish citizen who has been an active human rights activist in Kenya where he has lived for the past 37 years.

Before writing for the Standard, the Mombasa-based Catholic priest had been attached to the Nation Media Group until 2018 when he and a group of other high profile columnists resigned from the Aga-Khan owned media house.

A few of those who resigned from Nation took up columnist positions at the Standard Group which is owned by the Moi family, including Dolan and Maina Kiai.

The other columnists including David Ndii, Muthoni Wanyeki, George Kegoro, have been penning their opinions at the progressive,left-leaning online magazine - Elelphant Info.