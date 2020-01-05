Deported opposition activist Miguna Miguna has left Canada for Kenya and shared photos with his supporters ahead of his much-awaited return on 07 Jan 2020.

Taking to social media, Miguna shared photos as while at the airport, ready to board his flight back to Kenya where he was born.

In his characteristically way in his pursuit for good governance, the self-declared general maintained that freedom is a product of focus and fearlessness.

“JKIA, Nairobi, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 9pm. Freedom comes out of focus, determination, discipline and fearlessness! FORWARD!” Wrote Miguna.

The stage is set for yet another epic clash with the activist maintaining that he will get into the country without much drama as was seen in 2018 when he attempted to enter the country before he was dramatically deported.

“There is absolutely no law that compels a citizen to produce a passport upon entry into his or her country of citizenship,” said Miguna on Saturday.

This comes barely a day after his vehicle was seized by security officers in controversial circumstances on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Miguna divulged that a team of 5 Flying squad officers (currently referred to as Special Service Unite) dramatically seized his vehicle on Saturday at around 12:30 PM.

One Mr. Ferdinand Oguma was with the vehicle when it was reportedly seized and detained.

The self-declared NRM general stated that e suspects that the vehicle will be fitted with surveillance devices.

He also demanded for the immediate release of his vehicle.

"@DCI Kenya, Kinoti: At around 12:30 PM today, 5 heavily armed Flying Squad officers now calling themselves “Special Service Unit” illegally seized my vehicle from @FerdinandOgumah in Nairobi and detained it, most likely to install surveillance devices. Release my vehicle!” Wrote Miguna.