RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Fire incident reported at Maranda High School

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The school had responded to threats of an impending arson attack earlier

Image from fire incident at Maranda High School, days after Form 4 students were suspended
Image from fire incident at Maranda High School, days after Form 4 students were suspended

A fire incident has been reported at the Maranda High School in Siaya County.

Recommended articles

Photos shared online showed smoke rising from two buildings at the school compound on Sunday.

It has since been confirmed that the buildings which caught fire are dormitories at the all-boys school.

Fire incident reported at Maranda High School
Fire incident reported at Maranda High School Pulse Live Kenya
Image from fire incident at Maranda High School, days after Form 4 students were suspended
Image from fire incident at Maranda High School, days after Form 4 students were suspended Pulse Live Kenya
Image from fire incident at Maranda High School, days after Form 4 students were suspended
Image from fire incident at Maranda High School, days after Form 4 students were suspended Pulse Live Kenya

The school's Principal Edwin Namachanja is yet to speak on the incident and has also refused to address a recent suspension of 400 students from the school.

The students were sent home indefinitely on December 2, after what was explained as defiance and threats to burn the school.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fire incident reported at Maranda High School

Fire incident reported at Maranda High School

River Enziu disaster: Uhuru condoles with victims' families, warns motorists against crossing swollen rivers

River Enziu disaster: Uhuru condoles with victims' families, warns motorists against crossing swollen rivers

Sonko announces Sh250,000 reward for stolen furniture

Sonko announces Sh250,000 reward for stolen furniture

Update: Death toll rises to 24 in Kitui river bus tragedy

Update: Death toll rises to 24 in Kitui river bus tragedy

Germany's Chancellor Merkel bows out in style [PHOTOS]

Germany's Chancellor Merkel bows out in style [PHOTOS]

Expect internet services from Kenya Power

Expect internet services from Kenya Power

Purchasing new embassies will cost Sh5 billion per year - Foreign Affairs

Purchasing new embassies will cost Sh5 billion per year - Foreign Affairs

Westlands MP's plan to transform Nairobi into Smart City

Westlands MP's plan to transform Nairobi into Smart City

Omanyala joins GSU Recce Squad for special role

Omanyala joins GSU Recce Squad for special role

Trending

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a pass out parade at the KDF's Recruits Training School in Eldoret

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

Deputy President William Ruto

Student who received Sh102M from boyfriend breaks silence

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

26-yr-old billionaire commits suicide in Kenya after media pressure

Failed business drove New Zealand entrepreneur Jake Millar to commit suicide in Kenya