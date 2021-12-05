A fire incident has been reported at the Maranda High School in Siaya County.
Fire incident reported at Maranda High School
The school had responded to threats of an impending arson attack earlier
Photos shared online showed smoke rising from two buildings at the school compound on Sunday.
It has since been confirmed that the buildings which caught fire are dormitories at the all-boys school.
The school's Principal Edwin Namachanja is yet to speak on the incident and has also refused to address a recent suspension of 400 students from the school.
The students were sent home indefinitely on December 2, after what was explained as defiance and threats to burn the school.
