A fire has razed thousands of acres of vegetation at the Tsavo National Park.

Videos shared online showed smoke billowing from the park as the huge fire spread across the Tsavo West National Park.

Reports indicate that the inferno started at Lualenyi Ranch that neighbours Tsavo West National Park and spread into the protected area.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers attempted to contain the fire but their efforts were futile due to strong winds that spread flames rapidly.

Park on fire

More fires

This is the third time this year that Tsavo has experienced such fires after the previous inferno reported in June.

In May, a fire destroyed more than 4,000 acres of vegetation in Tsavo East and later in June another inferno consumed over 180 acres.

Communities living near the park were asked to be vigilant and not dump items like cigarettes which cause the infernos.

