Three Mandera County ministers who had been fired were reinstated by the Labour court.

On Thursday, the Labour Court said the sacking of the three and a chief officer did not follow due process.

Through their lawyer Stephen Mogaka, they argued that they stand to suffer irreparable damage.

The petitioners, Abdiaziz Sheikh Maad (Trade and Industrialisation), Johora Abdi (Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries and Irrigation) Dr Shamsa Mohammed (Gender and Social Services) and Hassan Mohamed.

Mandera Governor Ali Roba

Court battle

Ahmed (Chief Officer in charge of Health) was seeking reinstatement orders from the law courts.

The petitioners had asked the courts to permanently suspend their dismissal pending hearing and determining of the petition.

Governor Roba was accused of flouting Articles 47 and 50 of the Constitution and sections 31 and 40 of the County Government Act.

During their sacking, the governor said the changes he made were aimed at improving service delivery and to strengthen his Administration's focus on legacy projects.