Revamped, photos of Uhuru Park as it opens for public

Pulse Live Kenya

In a notice issued by the NMS, the Commissioning of the projects during the last of his administration and days after the security entities bid him bye and awarded him with different gifts is scheduled to take place between 7 pm and 8 pm.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that there will be a fireworks extravaganza in Uhuru Park between 7-8 pm on 12th Monday in celebration of commissioning of Uhuru and Central Park. Members of the public are advised to anticipate and enjoy the display," read the notice in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before the facility was closed for revamping almost a year ago, it was a center and bee hive of activities for different Kenyans who would go rewind, have fun and also a business place for others.

The commissioning of the facility by the president comes months after he also launched the famed Uhuru Gardens along Langata road.