Revamped, photos of Uhuru Park as it opens for public

Outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to commission his last project as the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru, and Central parks today on Monday almost a year after they were closed down for renovation by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services(NMS).
The launch and commissioning of the famed Uhuru Park by the President is expected to be his last official function as the head of state ahead of tomorrow when he is expected to hand over the tools of power to President-elect William Ruto.
In a notice issued by the NMS, the Commissioning of the projects during the last of his administration and days after the security entities bid him bye and awarded him with different gifts is scheduled to take place between 7 pm and 8 pm.
"It is notified for the general information of the public that there will be a fireworks extravaganza in Uhuru Park between 7-8 pm on 12th Monday in celebration of commissioning of Uhuru and Central Park. Members of the public are advised to anticipate and enjoy the display," read the notice in part.
Before the facility was closed for revamping almost a year ago, it was a center and bee hive of activities for different Kenyans who would go rewind, have fun and also a business place for others.
The commissioning of the facility by the president comes months after he also launched the famed Uhuru Gardens along Langata road.
The renowned Park was gazetted and opened to the public by Kenya's founding father and first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta on 23rd May 1969 as an expression of the country's freedom which had been attained in the early 1960s.
