The Senate on Monday resumed its session in a special sitting meant to debate the County Revenue sharing formula.

The session started off on a fiery debate after it was confirmed that three Senators had missed the critical session due to reported state interference.

Among Senators who missed the session was Samburu's Dr Steve Lelengwe who was allegedly arrested while heading to the Senate and has now gone missing.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and his Bomet colleague Christopher Lagat have also been held by suspected state agents.

The three Senators belong to what has been christened "Team Kenya"- a group of Senators who are opposed to the one man one shilling formula supported by the government.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior kicked off the Monday morning debate by calling on the session until the three Senators were produced.

"My colleague and mentor James Orengo once moved a motion to adjourn the debate in 1997 until the Moi government instituted constitutional reforms. Today, three Senators have gone missing because someone does not want them to vote on this matter. I want this house to adjourn until the three senators are brought here.

"They could be in Ngong Forest, they could be injected with poison and killed and I know the pain of death. I have smelt it when they poisoned my father," Kilonzo Junior said.

The motion to adjourn was moved by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and seconded by Vihiga Senator George Khaniri and was still being debated at the time of publishing this story.