Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said that floods have killed 237 Kenyans since last month.

Speaking on Wednesday, CS Wamalwa disclosed that over 161,000 people have been displaced as the heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in the country.

Various organizations have been helping families displaced by the floods with non-food items like blankets and mattresses.

In Budalangi Constituency humanitarian organisations have been busy evacuating residents whose homes have been swept away by floods.

Flash floods cause havoc

Relocation

Flood waters have submerged crops in some parts of the country, endangering the food security of many families.

Some towns have been cut off after the rain waters washed away bridges which are yet to be repaired. Residents say they are running out of food after being cut off.

On Sunday residents of Tana River and Garissa counties were warned to brace for more floods and move to higher grounds.