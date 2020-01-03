Forum for Republican Democracy (Ford) political party has moved to court seeking to have the next General Election held in 2021.

Court papers filed by the party suggest that the term for all elected officials will end in 2021.

Lawyer Kamau Nyaga further argued that by August 2021, the elected officials will start their sixth year in office.

"We will be going against the Constitution by insinuating that elections in Kenya will be held in August 2022 and not August 2021," the court papers read in part.

Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have been named as respondents in the suit.