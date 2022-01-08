Former Atheists in Kenya Society secretary accused of fraud

According to the society's President Harrison Mumia, members of the Executive Committee were shocked when they visited their bank on Friday, December 7 only to find a huge sum was missing from their account.

"The new executive committee, including myself, the incoming Treasurer Samson Mbavu and the incoming Secretary Mary Kamau had visited KCB today only to be informed that the former Secretary Seth Mahiga, had withdrawn funds from the Atheists In Kenya Society bank account without our authority," Mumia stated.

This is not the first time the organisation is at loggerheads with the former secretary. On October 28 Mumia described Mahiga as a "CROOKED, DEVIOUS AND CRAFTY individual."

Harrison Mumia during a past interview (Twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

Mumia further explained how Mahiga was a liar after he claimed the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 19 failed to take place.

He blatantly lied. Seth attended the AGM, signed the minutes of the meeting, signed the notice of meeting and attendance register of this particular AGM, read the press statement in part.

Mahiga resigned as secretary on May 30, 2021 claiming that he found Jesus Christ and was no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya.

“This evening, regretfully, the Secretary of the Atheists in Kenya Society Mr. Seth Mahiga informed me that he has made the decision to resign from his position as Secretary of the society,” the press release from Mumia stated.