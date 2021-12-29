RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Former First Lady of Malawi passes away in Nairobi

Cyprian Kimutai

The late Anne Chidzira Muluzi
Former Malawi first lady Anne Chidzira Muluzi has passed away in Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

Announcing the death, the office of the President and Cabinet of Malawi said Muluzi passed away on the night of December 29 after a long battle with cancer.

“The office of the president and cabinet regrets to announce the passing of Madam Anne Chidzira Muluzi former first lady of the Republic of Malawi.

She died on Tuesday 28th December 2021 at Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi Kenya after a long battle with cancer” reads the statement signed by Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi.

The statement added that the details of the funeral arrangements and repatriation of the body will be announced in due course.

Muluzi was wife to former President Bakili Muluzi and their son Atupele Muluzi is the current leader of the United Democratic Front.

Malawians have since taken to social media to send condolence to the Muluzi family and pay tributes to Anne Muluzi.

More to follow.

Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP.

