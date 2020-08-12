Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana on Tuesday night for the offence of obtaining money by false pretenses and forgery.

In a statement, DCI said that Mungatana was arrested at a City Hotel alongside Collins Paul Waweru while two others are still at large.

Mungatana and his co-accused were allegedly paid Sh1 million to assist their victim (businesswoman) secure a Sh70 million military tender to supply cereals and building materials, but turned out to be fake.

“DCI Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Danson Mungatana and Mr Collins Paul Waweru for the offence of obtaining money by false pretences, forgery and making of a false document.

"The two with others who are still at large were arrested after their victim presented to a security agency tender documents purported to have originated from them but were found to be fake after scrutiny.

Before presenting the fake tender documents, the victim had allegedly paid Ksh 1,000,000 so as to be assisted to win a Ksh 70M cereals and building tenders and was to pay another Ksh 1,000,000 before detectives pounced on the two at a hotel in the CBD” reads a tweet from DCI.

Detectives said that they have launched investigations into the matter, as the search for the two who are still at large continues.

“Further Investigations are on course as search for the others continue” tweeted DCI.