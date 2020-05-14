Former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto has explained his helicopter ride to Nairobi which was rumoured to have something to do with political alignments in Kenya.

In a statement through his Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party, Mr Ruto stated that he did not make a trip to State House as the speculations had it.

"My attention has been drawn to claims circulating in the social media that I was picked today [Wednesday] by a chopper from my Tumoi residence in Bomet County and flown to State House Nairobi.

Isaac Ruto

"I wish to clarify that I indeed I traveled to Nairobi from Bomet this morning with my wife who is in the essential service sector and who was required for an official engagement by her employer in Nairobi," he clarified.

His statement further noted that his travel via helicopter was not new, stating: "...I have once in a while been using the same means of transport to go to various destinations."

The former council of governors chair dismissed any claims that he is part of political realignments in the country.

"I am surprised by the speculation and stories flying back and forth on social media linking my travel to the political realignments in the country...People should not read too much into this," he said in a phone call with Nation.