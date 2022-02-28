RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Dr Machage to be buried on Friday

Authors:

Amos Robi

Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria Dr Wilfred Machage will be buried on Friday March 4, his family has confirmed.

Wilfred Machage's remaims received by Rachael Omamo
Wilfred Machage's remaims received by Rachael Omamo

The late Dr Machage’s body was flown into the country from Nigeria on February 25, and was received by family and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo.

Recommended articles

Kuria community elders were also present and he is set to be buried in his home in Kehancha town, Kuria West constituency, Migori County. His son Stephen Machage said he will be buried next to his mother’s grave as he had instructed before his demise.

“He had issued clear instructions that he should be buried close to his mother. We are going to execute everything according to his wishes,” Stephen said.

The ambassador collapsed in his home in Abuja and died upon arrival at a hospital for treatment.

Dr Machage’s twin brother Sospeter Magita who was also an ambassador to Ukraine between 2005 and 2010 described his brother’s loss as a loss of a confidant.

Kenya's Former High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Wlfred Machage
Kenya's Former High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Wlfred Machage Pulse Live Kenya

His son Stephen Machage eulogised his father as a straight forward, forgiving person who believed in hardwork.

“My dad was really open and to us, he was a straightforward person who never beat around the bush. He was very forgiving and never kept grudges. He lived his life fully and believed in hard work,” said Stephen.

Dr Machage was appointed Kenya's High Commissioner to Nigeria by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 from where he was accredited to 12 other countries in Central and West Africa.

Dr Machage was elected to parliament in 2002 to represent the then Kuria constituency with President Mwai Kibaki appointing him Assistant Minister of Roads. He was re-elected in 2007 in the same constituency before it was split to Kuria East and West.

He also served as Migori Senator between 2013 and 2017 then later appointed to the Kenyan High Commission in Nigeria in 2018.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dr Machage to be buried on Friday

Dr Machage to be buried on Friday

14 people still missing after plane crash in Comoros

14 people still missing after plane crash in Comoros

Mithika Linturi's 'madoadoa' case closed

Mithika Linturi's 'madoadoa' case closed

DCI reaches 1 million followers on Twitter, Kenyans react

DCI reaches 1 million followers on Twitter, Kenyans react

Milly Nafula gets furnished house, Sh3.5M university scholarship

Milly Nafula gets furnished house, Sh3.5M university scholarship

Tuskys Director Stephen Mukuha dies

Tuskys Director Stephen Mukuha dies

Teachers call off strike ahead of KCSE

Teachers call off strike ahead of KCSE

Gov't to merge schools in Kerio Valley ahead of KCPE, KCSE exams

Gov't to merge schools in Kerio Valley ahead of KCPE, KCSE exams

Family of late football superfan Isaac Juma report 2 night attacks

Family of late football superfan Isaac Juma report 2 night attacks

Trending

NTSA announces crackdown on all motorists countrywide

NTSA officers in a car

Uhuru says he'll support DP Ruto under one condition

President Uhuru Kenyatta speakign at Sagana State Lodge

Secretly recorded video of Gideon Moi filed in court

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

Day 3 of Russia-Ukraine war, all you need to know

All you need to know about Russia-Ukraine crisis on day 3 of war