Dr Machage to be buried on Friday

Kuria community elders were also present and he is set to be buried in his home in Kehancha town, Kuria West constituency, Migori County. His son Stephen Machage said he will be buried next to his mother’s grave as he had instructed before his demise.

“He had issued clear instructions that he should be buried close to his mother. We are going to execute everything according to his wishes,” Stephen said.

The ambassador collapsed in his home in Abuja and died upon arrival at a hospital for treatment.

Dr Machage’s twin brother Sospeter Magita who was also an ambassador to Ukraine between 2005 and 2010 described his brother’s loss as a loss of a confidant.

Pulse Live Kenya

His son Stephen Machage eulogised his father as a straight forward, forgiving person who believed in hardwork.

“My dad was really open and to us, he was a straightforward person who never beat around the bush. He was very forgiving and never kept grudges. He lived his life fully and believed in hard work,” said Stephen.

Dr Wilfred Machage's career as MP and diplomat

Dr Machage was appointed Kenya's High Commissioner to Nigeria by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 from where he was accredited to 12 other countries in Central and West Africa.

Dr Machage was elected to parliament in 2002 to represent the then Kuria constituency with President Mwai Kibaki appointing him Assistant Minister of Roads. He was re-elected in 2007 in the same constituency before it was split to Kuria East and West.