Former Kasarani MP John Chege has been fined Sh1.3 million after being found guilty of receiving Sh100, 000 bribe from a contractor to facilitate payment of Sh3.3 million for a completed Baba Dogo Secondary school tuition block.

The legislator was accused that on June 4, 2013, he solicited Sh100,000 from Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Contractor) at the Continental House parking yard in Nairobi.

Earlier on, Abdirahman Mohamed had told the anti-corruption court that the ex-MP solicited the money from him so he could get paid for a CDF project.

Former Kasarani MP John Chege (File Image)

“On June 4, 2013 at around noon, I proceeded to the Continental House parking yard using my own car and called Chege so we could meet. A few minutes later, Chege came from his office and sat in the passenger's seat. I gave him the envelope containing the treated money. I asked him to count and confirm whether it was the correct amount he had asked for. I alerted EACC officers who arrested him and recovered the cash from his pocket." Abdirahman Mohamed said in his Testimony.