RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Authors:

Amos Robi

Kibaki was said to be a very frugal person but when he chose to lend his financial support, it was very discreet

The late former President Mwai Kibaki
The late former President Mwai Kibaki

Onesmus Muraya Gathege a former employee of the late former President Mwai Kibaki has said that the best memory he has of the former head of state is when he helped him pay dowry in the 1970’s.

Recommended articles

Muraya, who was managing one of Kibaki's hotels on Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi, said he requested the former president to help him pay a dowry of Sh3,000 which he did.

“Mzee had employed me as a manager in one of his hotels on Tom Mboya Street in the 1970s and so, one day I requested him to help me pay a Sh3,000 dowry for my wife and he did. I am sad that he is gone; I wish he lived longer to benefit more people with his sound advice,” said Mr Gathege.

Kibaki was said to be a very frugal person, often letting people pay their own bills, rarely offering tips. However when he chose to lend his financial support, it was very discreet.

In a recent interview on Spice FM, the former president's private secretary Ngari Gituku said that even after retiring, the ex-head of state would contribute to causes that touched his heart.

"He (Kibaki) would ask to support a cause, but very quietly. I wouldn't even like to talk much about it because I would defile his desire to remain anonymous...he reaches out to causes that he believed in and he would be very jittery if he doesn't do things that he has promised to do," he said.

Former President Mwai Kibaki
Former President Mwai Kibaki Pulse Live Kenya

Many of Kibaki’s former aides showed up at the Parliament Buildings to pay their last respects, among them his former bodyguard who was also with him in the vehicle that was involved in an accident in 2002 just before General Election.

David Wambugu, served as Kibaki’s bodyguard from 1996 to 2002, but left the service after he sustained serious injuries.

The Senate on April 27 canonised Kenya's third president, Mwai Kibaki, as the country's longest-serving Member of Parliament (MP) - having served 10 consecutive terms.

The pronouncement was made on the final day where his body has been lying in state at Parliament for members of the public to pay their respects, following his demise on April 22.

Ex-President Mwai Kibaki's body arrives in Parliament for public viewing
Ex-President Mwai Kibaki's body arrives in Parliament for public viewing Pulse Live Kenya

"A few hundred metres away from where the late President lay, in the Senate, Senators have – for the House's last two sittings – paid beautiful and heartfelt tributes to H.E. Kibaki who goes down the annals of history as the longest-serving MP having served 10 consecutive terms.

"The Senate has resolved that the condolences of the Senate be recorded in honour of the late President Mwai Kibaki’s service as a selfless Statesman, a National Hero, an accomplished economist and MP, for his contribution to nation-building and Kenya’s socio-economic development," a statement from the Senate read.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Uhuru urges rebels in DR Congo to lay down weapons & embrace peace talks

Uhuru urges rebels in DR Congo to lay down weapons & embrace peace talks

Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

Ban public viewing of dead bodies - Atheists tell Government

Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

Kakamega DG Kutima ditches Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, backs Malala for governor

Kakamega DG Kutima ditches Azimio for Kenya Kwanza, backs Malala for governor

Why Jalang'o was forced to defend his Lang'ata certificate hours after win

Why Jalang'o was forced to defend his Lang'ata certificate hours after win

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Senate canonises Kibaki as Kenya's longest-serving MP

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Susan Kihika rescues top KCPE girl struggling to raise Form 1 fees

Why are Kenya's GenZ reluctant about 2022 elections? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why are Kenya's GenZ reluctant about 2022 elections? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Jimmy Kibaki opens up on father's last moments, long illness

Jimmy Kibaki

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

IEBC hiring 418,000 Kenyans for election jobs, how to apply

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati