Kibaki's ex-employee narrates how the former president helped him pay dowry

Muraya, who was managing one of Kibaki's hotels on Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi, said he requested the former president to help him pay a dowry of Sh3,000 which he did.

“Mzee had employed me as a manager in one of his hotels on Tom Mboya Street in the 1970s and so, one day I requested him to help me pay a Sh3,000 dowry for my wife and he did. I am sad that he is gone; I wish he lived longer to benefit more people with his sound advice,” said Mr Gathege.

Kibaki was said to be a very frugal person, often letting people pay their own bills, rarely offering tips. However when he chose to lend his financial support, it was very discreet.

In a recent interview on Spice FM, the former president's private secretary Ngari Gituku said that even after retiring, the ex-head of state would contribute to causes that touched his heart.

"He (Kibaki) would ask to support a cause, but very quietly. I wouldn't even like to talk much about it because I would defile his desire to remain anonymous...he reaches out to causes that he believed in and he would be very jittery if he doesn't do things that he has promised to do," he said.

Many of Kibaki’s former aides showed up at the Parliament Buildings to pay their last respects, among them his former bodyguard who was also with him in the vehicle that was involved in an accident in 2002 just before General Election.

David Wambugu, served as Kibaki’s bodyguard from 1996 to 2002, but left the service after he sustained serious injuries.

Senate canonises Kibaki

The Senate on April 27 canonised Kenya's third president, Mwai Kibaki, as the country's longest-serving Member of Parliament (MP) - having served 10 consecutive terms.

The pronouncement was made on the final day where his body has been lying in state at Parliament for members of the public to pay their respects, following his demise on April 22.

"A few hundred metres away from where the late President lay, in the Senate, Senators have – for the House's last two sittings – paid beautiful and heartfelt tributes to H.E. Kibaki who goes down the annals of history as the longest-serving MP having served 10 consecutive terms.