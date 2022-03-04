Former LSK chief executive lands top state job

Wambua has been appointed as the chief executive officer at the Commission on Administrative Justice for a five-year renewable term. Wambua was sworn in by the Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi in an event presided by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Chief Justice Koome congratulated Wambua, saying her courage in the legal sector was evidence that the commission was in safe hands and commended her for fighting for her rights.

"Congratulations Ms Wambua for your appointment as CEO of the Commission on Administrative Justice. I commend you for proving that rights can be fought for. Your bravery in the legal sector is commendable. I’m confident that the commission is in safe hands," CJ Koome said.

Wambua who succeeded Apollo Mboya as LSK chief executive in 2016 now takes over from the commissions's founding chief executive Leonard Ngaluma who served for two five-year terms.

sworn in member Photo credits/CJ Koome/twitter Pulse Live Kenya

Wambua's name came to the limelight during the push and pull between her and former LSK president Nelson Havi which saw her ousted as the society’s chief executive but got solace from the High Court which reinstated her.

A board decision to send her on compulsory leave was also nullified at the corridors of justice when High Court Justice Anthony Mrima reinstated her, saying she was legally in office.

The scuffles at the Law Society however came to an end in January 2022 when the heads of the Law Society Regional branches took over the leadership of the lawyers body and Lawyer Linda Kiome Gitonga took over as president.

Havi on the other hand, relinquished power to pay attention to his campaign for the Westlands Member of Parliament.

Also sworn in were members of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), Roseline Adede as Chairperson and Prof. Marion Mutugi, Dr. Raymond Nyeris, Sara Bonaya and Dr. Dennis Wamalwa as members.