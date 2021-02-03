The family of the late former Minister Simeon Nyachae has announced the finalized plans around his burial.

In a statement to newsrooms, his son Justice Charles Nyachae announced that the former Nyaribari Chache MP would be laid to rest on Monday February 15, 2021.

"Mzee Simeon Nyachae will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at his home in Nyosia Village, Kegati Location, Nyaribari Chache, Kisii County.

"A funeral service will be held on the same day starting at 9 am at Nyantugo Stadium, Nyaribai Chache, Kisii County," the statement read in part.

The burial will be preceded by a memorial service to be held at the Nairobi Central SDA Church - Maxwell on Thursday February 11, 2021 at 10 am.